Bitcoin Price Watch; Weekend Strength?

So there we go then, another week complete in our bitcoin price trading efforts. In this morning’s analysis, we highlighted the fact that we would be on the lookout for a breakout and a subsequent run (ideally to the upside) as indicative of some strength being on the cards for the weekend. We also noted … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Weekend Strength?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Weekend Strength? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

