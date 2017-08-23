Blockchain.info to Support Bitcoin Cash

Blockchain.info just released a blog post saying they will support bitcoin cash (BCH). They have been monitoring it since the hard fork on August 1. Within the next 8 weeks they will be rolling out limited support for BCH via their settings panel. The panel is situated on the blockchain.info user wallet home page.

Also read: A Look at Two Alternative Bitcoin Hardware Wallets on the Market

Their website read: “Within the next 8 weeks, we’ll be rolling out limited support for BCH via the settings panel in your Blockchain Wallet. Users with balances of bitcoin in their Blockchain Wallet on August 1st will be able to access an equal balance, as of August 1st, of bitcoin cash.”

Why is Blockchain Giving Limited Access to Bitcoin Cash?

Peter smith, founder of Blockchain, tweeted why they were going to provide limited support for BCH. He said “current options for users are sub-optimal and many users have request help accessing their bitcoin cash.” In this sense, it appears more users need assistance gaining access to their BCH.

2/2 current options for users are sub-optimal and many users have requested help accessing their #BitcoinCash https://t.co/Ehz9MeotTs — Peter Smith (@OneMorePeter) August 22, 2017

Blockchain guarantees Exclusive Access to BCH Funds

Furthermore, the Blockchain.info blog suggested that users should not worry about losing their BCH. They will have total, exclusive access to their bitcoin cash funds so long as they stored bitcoin on blockchain.info prior to August 1. Their site elaborated:

“While no immediate action is necessary, rest assured that your funds are secure. Blockchain wallets are non-custodial and you hold the private keys, meaning you always have full, exclusive access to your funds — which are always accessible with your recovery phrase.”

Do you think more companies will roll out support for bitcoin cash? Do you think bitcoin cash will “be the bitcoin” of the future? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock

Have you been to Bitcoin.com’s store? We have the coolest Bitcoin swag on the planet from t-shirts, to artwork, hardware wallets, and mining accessories. You should also check out our forum where you can discuss the latest trends in the Bitcoin universe. Check em’ both out today!

The post Blockchain.info to Support Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

