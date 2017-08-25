Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobrisky Deletes His Over 600k Views Snapchat As He Goes Premium (Take A Look)

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s male barbie, Bobrisky has finally gone premium on Snapchat and has deleted his former account which according to him gets more than 600k views per day. See below:- According to him, it’s a way of getting rid of haters. Read his post below… “Hi, guys I know some of u will be surprised 😳 how fast …

The post Bobrisky Deletes His Over 600k Views Snapchat As He Goes Premium (Take A Look) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.