Boko Haram Burns Down Hospital, Houses in Northeastern Nigeria – Bloomberg

Boko Haram Burns Down Hospital, Houses in Northeastern Nigeria
Caj News Africa
Boko Haram Burns Down Hospital, Houses in Northeastern Nigeria
The Islamist militant group Boko Haram burnt down a newly renovated hospital and several houses in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria, on Tuesday night, a local government official said. No one died in the attack after residents fled their houses when …
