Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram Burns Down Hospital, Houses in Northeastern Nigeria – Bloomberg

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Caj News Africa

Boko Haram Burns Down Hospital, Houses in Northeastern Nigeria
Bloomberg
The Islamist militant group Boko Haram burnt down a newly renovated hospital and several houses in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria, on Tuesday night, a local government official said. No one died in the attack after residents fled their houses when
Boko Haram sends 83 child bombers to NigeriaThe Eagle Online
Bomb attack kills 4 in northern CameroonTrend News Agency
UNICEF Report Reveals That Boko Haram Has Used 83 Children As Suicide Bombers In 2017TopYaps
Kasmir Monitor
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.