Boko Haram strike again, kill 5 persons in Borno

Boko Haram jihadists killed Five people, including four members of a militia force in Nigeria’s northeast Nigerian Borno state, days after suicide attacks in the area killed 28, local vigilantes told AFP. A convoy of trucks under military and militia escort came under fire from Boko Haram jihadists at Meleri village in Konduga district which has …

The post Boko Haram strike again, kill 5 persons in Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

