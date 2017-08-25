Boko Haram : Suspected terrorists kill 27 in six Borno villages – Pulse Nigeria
YNaija
Boko Haram : Suspected terrorists kill 27 in six Borno villages
Pulse Nigeria
The terrorists were said to have invaded the remote villages of Abachari, Kote, Uda Lawanti and Wokilli around 9:30 p.m on Wednesday. Published: 29 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Army launches mobile strike force to crush Boko Haram play.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
