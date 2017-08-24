Bombardment forces 68 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

Abuja-Following the intense and sustained bombardment of Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves as well as foiling of logistics supply activities by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East, 68 members of the terrorist group have surrendered to troops in the last three weeks.

Making the disclosure in a statement, the Theater Command through its spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu assured others terrorists willing to surrender, of their safety and wellbeing adding that “They can surrender to any military location nearest to them”.

The Theater Command noted that “The sustained operations against the remnants of the terrorist group have further pushed them to the brink of defeat with many of its foot soldiers willing to surrender to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The statement reads, “Troops in the last few weeks have intensified onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorists through coordinated air and artillery bombardments of BHT enclaves across the Theatre.

“These bombardments are backed by long range patrols and ambushes targeted at preventing fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists from escaping and also denying them access to logistics supply.

“The sustained operations have further pushed the terrorist group to the brink of defeat with many of its foot soldiers surrendering to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“So far, a total of 68 insurgents have denounced terrorists’ activities within the last 3 weeks.

“These surrendered terrorists also reported that many of the enclaves have become untenable and life has become unbearable for the Boko Haram Terrorists owing to the blockade emplaced by troops and the sustained bombardments.

“Those who have surrendered and turned a new leaf are currently undergoing rehabilitation and de-radicalization programmes organized by the Federal Government through Operation Safe Corridor.

“Undoubtedly, the ongoing operations by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are yielding results and have put enormous pressure on the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Evidently, this has contributed to the recent plea by one of the factional leaders of the group calling for international support.

“The Theatre Command therefore urges all Boko Haram insurgents to have a rethink and discard the hypocritical ideologies espoused by their leaders.

“They can surrender to any military location nearest to them. The Theatre Command assures them of their safety and well-being if they surrender willingly.

