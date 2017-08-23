Bong County Murder Suspect Denies Killing Spouse For Food – Front Page Africa
Monrovia – Moses Porkpah who was recently arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Dorris Nyan, in cow farm Zota District, Bong County has told Police preliminary investigation that he mistakenly shot her. Porkpah was arrested Sunday evening by the …
