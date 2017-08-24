Bowen University Admission List For 2017/2018 Is Out – Check Here

The management of Bowen University has release4d the provisional admission list for 2017/2018 academic session.



Candidates who participated in the screening exercise can download and view the names of admitted candidates via this link: BOWEN UNIVERSITY 2017/2018 ADMISSION LIST

Admitted candidates are to kindly the instructions below;

PAYMENT OF ACCEPTANCE FEES

All candidates shortlisted for provisional admission are to note the following important information.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Acceptance Fee as stated below:

Medicine: N165, 000 (One Hundred and sixty-five thousand naira).

Law: N125, 000 (One Hundred and twenty-five thousand naira).

Other Programmes: N75, 000 (Seventy-five thousand naira).

NOTE:

This offer of provisional admission will lapse at the close of work on Wednesday, 28th August, 2017 for MBBS, Law, Nursing and Physiotherapy candidatesif the non-refundable acceptance fee is not paid on or before that date, while the offer will lapse for other candidates on Friday, 1st September, 2017.

1. SELECTION OF CANDIDATES

Please note that the selection of candidates was based on merit and available quota/vacancy in each programme. However, candidates who may wish to apply for a change of course if they are not satisfied can only be considered after the offer of admission is accepted.

Please note that there is no change of course to the MBBS, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Law Programmes).

2. ON-LINE PAYMENT OF ACCEPTANCE FEE

Candidates who applied on-line for admission into Bowen University could make payment through on-line portal on the University website by using their e-mail address and UTME registration number. Visit www.bowenuniversity.edu.ng and select undergraduate admission link and login as a returning user. Thereafter follow the instructions.

Such candidates do not need to appear physically in the University before payment of acceptance fee and collection of admission letter. They can do all on-line by following the above stated procedure.

3. PAYMENT VIA POST OR COURIER

Bank draft of acceptance of offer of admission made payable to Bowen University, Iwo could be sent by courier to the Registrar, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state while admission letter can be downloaded from the University website.

4. PHYSICAL PAYMENT IN LAGOS

Candidates/Parents/Guardians can also pay to Bowen MicroFinance Bank, Baptist Academy Premises, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos.

The following information should, however, be written at the back of the bank draft:

-Name of Candidate

-Name of Sponsor/Guardian

-Programme/Course offered

-Address and phone number of sponsor

5. PAYMENT BY PHYSICAL APPEARANCE IN BOWEN UNIVERSITY, IWO

Candidates/Parents/Guardians are expected to physically make themselves available in Bowen University, Iwo to present their bank draft and change them to receipts in the Bursary Department. Thereafter, they will collect their University admission letters in the Admission Office of the University.

6. ADMISSION LETTER, SCHEDULE OF FEES AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS

Candidates are to download the schedule of fees and other relevant documents from the University Website at www.bowenuniversity.edu.ng, while admission letters are to be downloaded from each candidates portal or can be collected at the Admissions Office of the University as from Wednesday, 16th August, 2017.

7. RESUMPTION FOR 2017/2018 SESSION

The resumption date for 2017/2018 academic session is Monday, 11th September, 2017.

8. WAITLISTED CANDIDATES

a. Direct Entry

For direct entry candidates who are awaiting result provisional admission will only be offered upon presentation of the awaiting result which qualifies the candidate for admission.

b. UTME candidates

For UTME candidates, provisional admission has been offered pending the release of WAEC/ NECO results. However, such candidates are required to present their O’Level results on resumption for the academic session.

*Please note that it is the responsibility of each candidate to ensure that he/she meets the minimum academic requirements for the programme admitted into.

9. JAMB REGULARISATION

Candidates who did not choose Bowen as their first choice university in JAMB will be required to visit JAMB WEBSITE/JAMB ACCREDITED AGENTS for change of university to Bowen. This is a mandatory requirement by JAMB.

10. For any enquiry about admissions and / or payment of acceptance fees, please send an email to registrar@bowenuniversity.edu.ng or call 09036206970 and 07085434397.

11. Following the screening exercise conducted by Bowen University, Iwo, the

underlisted candidates have been offered Provisional admissions for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. This offer of provisional admission is subject to validation by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

NOTE: Applicants can only pay Acceptance fee for the programme/course admitted for.

