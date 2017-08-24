Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashes in Kaduna

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

A Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian defence Academy in Kaduna Thursday afternoon.

The trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board reportedly crashed at about 4:25 pm.

Details of the fate of the pilot on board are still sketchy.

Details later.

