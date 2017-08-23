Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari Cancels First FEC Meeting After Return – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

BREAKING: Buhari Cancels First FEC Meeting After Return
CHANNELS TELEVISION
It would have been the first FEC meeting to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari following his return from medical vacation in London. A statement from the president's special adviser on media and publicity Mr. Femi Adesina says the President …
Breaking: Buhari cancels today's FECVanguard
BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting, to receive SGF's probe reportThe Punch
Buhari puts off FEC, to receive report on Babachir, NIA DG, todayPremium Times
TheCable –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –The Nation Newspaper –NAIJ.COM
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

