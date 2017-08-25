Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari meets Fayose, other State Governors at Aso Rock

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with all the 36 State Governors. A tweet on the Presidency’s official twitter handle says the meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. “President @MBuhari is meeting with the 36 State Governors this afternoon, at the State House,” the tweet reads. Buhari had earlier met with the leadership […]

BREAKING: Buhari meets Fayose, other State Governors at Aso Rock

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.