Breaking: Buhari receives report of allegation against SGF, NIA

By Nwafor Sunday

President Buhari, Wednesday, has received the report of the Investigation Committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke from Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House and his committee members.

It was gathered that the report will be made available to Mr. President around 12pm today.

Recall that Buhari cancelled the federal executive meeting, FEC, in order to allow the Investigative Committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on NIA and SGF’s allegations to present its report to him.

The outcome of the report will be communicated later.

See more photos:

The post Breaking: Buhari receives report of allegation against SGF, NIA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

