Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others
Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday signed nine international agreements that will strengthen the anti-corruption war, stabilize the economy and improve the security situation in the country. The agreement which covers Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin and …
UPDATED: More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs extradition agreement with UAE
Buhari signs 9 agreements with UAE to strengthen FG's anti-corruption campaign
Buhari signs agreements on anti-graft, economy, security
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!