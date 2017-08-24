Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection. Buhari, who is working from home, after his return from London, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle. The President stated that it was an important step, in line with the delivery […]

BREAKING: Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.