Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Buhari’s supporters storm Sani Abacha Stadium in solidarity march, prayers

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By AbdulSalam Muhammad
KANO – Thousands of President Muhammad Buhari’s supporters have converged on Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano for special prayers and solidarity march for the President.

The youth started trickling in hundreds as early as 8.00am with banners of various supporting messages.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical vacation last Saturday after spending 103 days at a London Hospital over undisclosed ailment.

Most local private station in Kano are relaying live coverage of the event to million of listeners who could not make it to stadium.

Details soon

The post Breaking: Buhari’s supporters storm Sani Abacha Stadium in solidarity march, prayers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.