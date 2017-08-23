Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Court unfreezes Delta state’s Paris-Club bank account

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama has vacated the order it made, freezing the Zenith Bank Plc. account of Delta state government, into which it received the refund of excess deductions on foreign loans and miscellaneous charges otherwise known as Paris-London Club Refund.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Details shortly…

The post BREAKING: Court unfreezes Delta state’s Paris-Club bank account appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.