Breaking News: Tanker Carrying Fuel Catches Fire In Nasarawa State, Many Houses Already Burnt Down (Photos)

According to an eyewitness Aminu Isa, the incident occurred when a diesel tanker driver parked his leaking vehicle in the street and sought for the service of a welder to fix it, the tanker exploded and affected houses in the street.

“There are some people who keep their diesel tank here, as they were welding the tanker exploded, fire started rushing and following the drops of leakages, until it affected houses.

“Properties have been lost while two persons were injured and are receiving treatment at a specialist hospital.