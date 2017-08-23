Breaking News:Armed Robbers Don Attacks Brooks Street, Uyo State (Photos)

This is a report from an online user who just witnessed the incident now…

Dis one just dey happen now now for Uyo.

For d pictures, you go see say na Govt motor dem shoot scatter scatter.

Dem follow d govt motor right from d Access bank wey dey Wellington Bassey road wey dem dey call Barracks road come attack dem near CKS Primary school.

This report is according to an eye witness who just posted the information online…

Na two solid men wey carry guns for dia two hands so dis one so.

After dem succeed wit d money wey dem carry, dem start to dey throwey d remaining for road.

We never still know where d driver of d motor run go.

Stay tuned.

The post Breaking News:Armed Robbers Don Attacks Brooks Street, Uyo State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

