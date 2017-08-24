Breaking: Northern youth coalition withdraws quit notice to Igbos

The coalition of Northern youth groups that asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn its quit notice. The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

