BREAKING: Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Femi Olaifa is dead
The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Dr) Femi Olaifa is dead. Olaifa, according a source who bagged not to be named while confirming the story to DAILY POST Friday morning said that Chief Olaifa passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Thursday evening. Dr. Olaifa, a Veterinary Doctor by profession was an Adviser […]
