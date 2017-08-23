Breaking: Wayne Rooney retires from international duty

By Nawfor Sunday

The record goalscorer and no 10 England player, Wayne Rooney, Wednesday announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old — scorer of 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country — told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation.

According to him, “Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football,” said Rooney in a statement sent to Press Association Sport.

