Breaking(Video): Buhari currently in closed-door meeting without Fayose, 35 other govs present

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with 35 states governors in Nigeria.

President Buhari went into closed-door meeting with the Governors shortly after meeting with the leadership of the APC and PDP parties at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the governors expected in the meeting is the Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose who, before President Buhari’s return to Nigeria from medical trip abroad, had said that he was earlier exempted from those who had gone to visit Buhari in London because they, APC, were afraid he would come back and expose the condition of President Buhari.

However, Fayose was missing in the meeting at the time of this report.

VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari meets with governors of the 36 states of the federation today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/lG39srScLt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) 25 August 2017

The post Breaking(Video): Buhari currently in closed-door meeting without Fayose, 35 other govs present appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

