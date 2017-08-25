Bribe For Promotion: Police To Report Senator Misau To Senate Ethics C’ttee – Leadership Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Bribe For Promotion: Police To Report Senator Misau To Senate Ethics C'ttee
Leadership Newspapers
The Nigeria Police Force said it has concluded plans to report Senator Isah Hamman Misau to the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee after the senator failed to provide proof of evidence for his allegation of bribe -for -promotion in the Force. Force …
