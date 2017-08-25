Pages Navigation Menu

Britain will not pay ‘penny more’ to leave EU: Boris Johnson

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Britain will pay “not a penny more, not a penny less” than what the government thinks its legal obligations are to the European Union as the country leaves the bloc, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. Talking to BBC Radio Four, Johnson said his comment that the EU could “go whistle” on its demands…

