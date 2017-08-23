Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daniel McDonnell: Celtic have won their cup finals, but group stage the ceiling for Champions League hopes – Independent.ie

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent.ie

Daniel McDonnell: Celtic have won their cup finals, but group stage the ceiling for Champions League hopes
Independent.ie
Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers may now benefit from a defeat for his former club. 2 Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers may now benefit from a defeat for his former club. Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email.
Champions League 2017-18 draw: All you need to know ahead of the group stages as English teams await fateDaily Mail
The 25 best clubs in Europe according to UEFA – ahead of Champions League drawDaily Star
Champions League draw 2017: Tottenham Hotspur's worst and best possible groupsThe Independent
Goal.com –Manchester Evening News –SuperSport (blog) –Eurosport.co.uk
all 242 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.