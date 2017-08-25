Brussels troops shoot and kill knife-wielding attacker – Los Angeles Times
Brussels troops shoot and kill knife-wielding attacker
The federal prosecutor's office in Belgium says Belgian soldiers have shot dead a man in downtown Brussels after he attacked the troops with a knife. Spokeswoman Esther Natus said that "the suspect is dead" in the clash Friday night, adding that one …
