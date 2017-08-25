Buckingham Palace attack: two police officers hurt arresting knifeman – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Buckingham Palace attack: two police officers hurt arresting knifeman
The Guardian
A man armed with a knife was arrested by police outside Buckingham Palace following a disturbance. Scotland Yard said two male officers suffered minor arm injuries when they detained the man believed to be in his mid 20s on Friday evening. They were …
Man 'armed with sword attacks police' outside Buckingham Palace as two officers injured during arrest
Police injured outside Buckingham Palace
2 police hurt arresting man with knife at Buckingham Palace
