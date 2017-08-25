Buhari approves new rail line from Kano to his hometown, Daura, others

The Federal Government on Friday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a rail line from Kano to his hometown in Daura, Jibia local government areas of Katsina State. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi made the disclosure at The Osasu Show Symposium, which bothers on the economy and its effects on the less privileged holding […]

Buhari approves new rail line from Kano to his hometown, Daura, others

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

