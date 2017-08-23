Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Cabals should not stop you from resigning if sick – Rep advises president

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, on Wednesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing cabals in the Presidency to over-stretch him and prevent him from resigning, if his health is failing. Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal Constituency, Ogun State said if Buhari feels unwell to govern the country, he should take […]

Buhari: Cabals should not stop you from resigning if sick – Rep advises president

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.