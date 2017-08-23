Buhari: Cabals should not stop you from resigning if sick – Rep advises president

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, on Wednesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing cabals in the Presidency to over-stretch him and prevent him from resigning, if his health is failing. Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal Constituency, Ogun State said if Buhari feels unwell to govern the country, he should take […]

