Buhari condoles with family of Bob Ogbuagu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Managing Director of Champion newspapers and one of Africa’s foremost Public Relations practitioners, Bob Ogbuagu.

President Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also commiserated with the professional colleagues of Ogbuagu.

The President noted that the Ogbuagu spent most of his life in the service of God and nurtured the growth of journalism and public relations in Africa.

He also said the deceased consistently followed the path least travelled by many in his profession in order to establish public relations in Nigeria and Africa.

President Buhari saluted the uncommon courage, foresight and integrity that Ogbuagu brought into the practice of journalism and public relations.

He attributed Ogbuagu’s success to the lessons drawn from the nationalist movements and inspirations from the late President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The President, therefore, prayed God to grant the family and close associates of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ogbuagu, the Umuahia-born statesman and one time President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Federation of Africa’s Public Relations Associations, died on Monday at 92.

The post Buhari condoles with family of Bob Ogbuagu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

