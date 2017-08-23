Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Critics of nationwide address insincere – Don Etiebet

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chief Don Etiebet, has noted that many did not really listen to the nationwide broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday following his arrival from medical vacation in London. Etiebet said critics of the President only listened to […]

Buhari: Critics of nationwide address insincere – Don Etiebet

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.