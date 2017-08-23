Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Even rat has rejected you – Asari Dokubo mocks presidency rodents’ story [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Wednesday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that rodents caused some destruction in his office. Following his return from London, the Presidency had said Buhari cannot work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had disclosed that […]

