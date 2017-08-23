Buhari: Even rat has rejected you – Asari Dokubo mocks presidency rodents’ story [VIDEO]

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Wednesday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that rodents caused some destruction in his office. Following his return from London, the Presidency had said Buhari cannot work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had disclosed that […]

Buhari: Even rat has rejected you – Asari Dokubo mocks presidency rodents’ story [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

