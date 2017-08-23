Buhari: I stand by claim that President went into coma – Fayose – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari: I stand by claim that President went into coma – Fayose
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that his agitation and revelation was responsible for 'the return of President Buhari last Saturday. Fayose, who was speaking to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party at the government office, said he …
I have no apologies for comments on Buhari's health – Fayose
I stand by all I said about Buhari – Fayose
I won't commit suicide over Buhari's return – Fayose
