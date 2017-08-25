Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari meeting with Makarfi, APC leaders in Aso Rock [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC. The meeting between the President and the political party leaders is holding at the Presidential villa in Abuja. This was disclosed on the President’s official Twitter handle. “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting […]

