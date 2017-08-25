Buhari, PDP, APC Leaders Meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with some leaders of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting are some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which started few minutes past 11am, is taking place at the new Banquet Hall of the State House.

The PDP delegation was led by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmad Makarfi.

