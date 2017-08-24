Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari should resign now that rats are chasing him – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on elder statesmen across the country to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his health. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the ex-minister said Buhari has become a ghost of himself and no longer the one Nigeria used to know. According to […]

