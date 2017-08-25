Buhari signs extradition, economic treaties as Charly Boy group plans protest for Diezani

…As Charly Boy group plans protest for Diezani’s extradition

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—IN an effort to eliminate obstacles against the ongoing war against corruption, the Federal Government, yesterday, ratified nine international agreements between Nigeria and other entities to strengthen its anti-graft crusade within and outside the country.

This came on a day the Resume and Resign Movement, under the leadership of entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, announced its plans to lead a protest to the headquarters of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja, on Monday, to demand the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Resources Minister, from the UK to Nigeria.

President Buhari signed the agreements for the execution of the Instruments of Ratification at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Chad, Niger, European Union, United States of America and Britain, among others

President Buhari said on the occasion that the ratification agreements would help to block illicit flow of funds out of Nigeria to other jurisdictions and improve Nigeria’s national and food security challenges, adding that it would add fillip to the country’s economic and tax regimes as well as the wellbeing of the creative community.

The President directed all agencies of government with roles to play under the respective treaties to ensure they carried out their anticipated tasks in an effective and responsible manner in order to ensure that Nigeria reaped the full benefits of the agreements.

Describing the agreement as a milestone, the President said it was the government’s demonstration of sovereign capacity to fulfill its obligations and take important steps for the benefit of its economy, security and the anti-corruption war within and outside Nigeria.

The agreements

The signed agreements were: Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and an Extradition Treaty.

Other Agreements include Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters and World Intellectual Property Organization Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Agreements on the World Intellectual Property Organization Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances and the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons, who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise were also signed.

Charly Boy group plans protest for Diezani’s extradition

Meanwhile, Charly Boy, in a statement signed by him and another leader of the group, Deji Adeyanju, said: “Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria.”

“We will be holding a two-day sit-out in front of the EFCC headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

