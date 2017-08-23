Buhari: Story on Ojukwu fabricated – IPOB ‘attacks’ President

A leading pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a hypocrite. According to the group, the President declared support for Western Sahara agitation to break away from Morocco and the independence of Palestinians but rejected the demand by Igbos to secede from Nigeria. IPOB also said Buhari should […]

Buhari: Story on Ojukwu fabricated – IPOB ‘attacks’ President

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

