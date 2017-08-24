Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers & Rally For Him (Photos)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Thousands of Muslim faithful from the 7 states of northwest on Thursday converged in Kano for special prayer session and rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The participating states are Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna.

The prayer session was held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium

Many Islamic Scholars, politicians, top government officials and hundreds of members of Civil Society Organisations, Students’ unions and other non-governmental organisations were in attendance.

 

The mammoth crowd later matched to Kano State Government House where Governor Ganduje addressed them.

