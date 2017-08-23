Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari telling lies on Ojukwu – Biafra Group

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Biafra

A pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Zionists Federation has discountenanced the welcome home address claim by President Muhammad Buhari that he and late Chief Emeka Ojukwu had decided Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable. Leader of the group, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, who spoke with journalists in Enugu, specifically faulted the president’s statement that the late Biafra leader, Chief…

