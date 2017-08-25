Buhari: The return of the Diaspora ‘king’

From Nigeria House in the United Kingdom to ‘Home office’ in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari returned after 104 days in the Diaspora last Saturday. Even those afflicted with socio-economic quagmire were mobilised to the streets to welcome the Daura-born “Messiah”. Sai Baba who was described by his media aide, Femi Adesina, as ‘king’ in a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

