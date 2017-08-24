Buhari to discuss restructuring, Paris Club refund with governors

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow discuss the use of Paris Club refund by states amd the growing clamour for restructuring of the country with governors at a meeting at Aso Villa, it was learnt yesterday.

Sources said the meeting was called at the President’s instance. He is also said to be overwhelmed by the support shown to him by governors since his arrival last Saturday.

Other issues that is likely to be discussed at the meeting general insecurity and the release of the last tranche of the Paris Club refund believed to be N200billion.

A source at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said: “I can confirm to you that the meeting will hold on Firday and the state chief executives have been notified.

“It is important to note that the President had initially expressed his happiness on the role the governors played in keeping the country together while he was away.

“The issues of restructuring, insecurity, hate speech and threats would top the agenda.“

