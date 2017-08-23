Buhari: Why Fani-Kayode, Fayose want president dead – Presidency [VIDEO]

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode want the president dead. Onochie claimed that the two Peopes Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftains want Buhari dead because “the law” is after them for various financial crimes. In a video […]

Buhari: Why Fani-Kayode, Fayose want president dead – Presidency [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

