Buhari : ‘Those calling for President’s resignation shall fall sick,’ Oluwo of Iwo – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Punch
|
Buhari : 'Those calling for President's resignation shall fall sick,' Oluwo of Iwo
Pulse Nigeria
The traditional ruler also said that he is ready to bear the sickness troubling the President. Published: 33 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · President Muhammadu Buhari play. President Muhammadu Buhari. (Facebook/Lauretta Onochie) …
Those wishing Buhari dead shall fall sick – Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi
Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch
President Buhari will spend 8 years in office – Oluwo of Iwo
