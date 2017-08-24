Buhari’s health: I stand by all I said — Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, yesterday, insisted that it was the pressure mounted by him and many other Nigerians that made President Muhammadu Buhari return home last Saturday.

Fayose who said he stands by all his claims on the deteriorating health of the President, especially when he raised the alarm that Buhari was in coma on July 6, saying; “I have no apology whatsoever for all I have said.’’

Addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, at the government house ground in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the governor, who reiterated his call for President Buhari’s resignation, said: “If not for our efforts Buhari wouldn’t have returned now. Buhari is sick and tired and even his physical appearance betrayed this and he needs to go home and rest.

“ Today they have cancelled the Federal Executive Council meeting. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.

“ Every word that has come out of my mouth, I have no apology for them. President Buhari was indeed in coma and one of those who visited him said his recovery was a miracle which shows that he was indeed very sick.

“Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest. Don’t send him to early grave. I stand by all I have said about the President. We are glad he is back, but don’t over flog him. I am not a sycophant and I stand to speak for Nigeria. Somebody must be able to speak on behalf of the poor masses. This was how they deceived us during the time of Yar’Adua.

“Buhari is not old enough to be my father, my mother was older than Buhari, he cannot be my father, he can only be my uncle. I am close to 60.

On the statement that he would commit suicide should Buhari returns as being speculated in the social media, Fayose said; “How can I commit suicide because of an old man. Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide I cannot commit suicide because of my mother. Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never make such statement.

“I am not an hypocrite and I will never be one. This country deserves a very healthy person. Office of the president is not for a sick man. The president is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest.’’

The post Buhari’s health: I stand by all I said — Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

