Buhari’s return, sign of God’s plan for Nigeria —Nweke

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU— A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagau , yesterday, said that the recovery and return of President Muhammadu Buhari is for Nigerians to know that “God still has a good plan for them and for the President to continue his good leadership in the country.”

Chief Nweke, who made this known during a solidarity rally for President Buhari in Enugu, said 80 per cent of Nigerians are still doubtful of Buhari’s miraculous recovery.

The party stalwart said life and leadership are in God’s hands and further warned Nigerians, who wished the President dead on social media, to desist from such act, as God is the sole determinant of who should live and who should not.

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of this country as we celebrate the good health of our president and his return from London. The sickness and recovery of Mr President was just for him to appreciate that God still has a good plan for his governance in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the rally, former APC governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Chief Okey Ezea, urged Ndigbo to be strategic in their actions and embrace the Federal Government to get a chance at the 2023 presidency.

He equally condemned the action of some people in the South East during the 2015 general election who campaigned against Buhari on the basis that he was going to Islamize the country once he became president.

He said: “Those of us supporting Buhari were called Boko Haram. They said Buhari was coming to Islamize Nigeria. I did not agree with them because Nigeria is a secular country and since 2015, we have seen that there is no effort to do that.”

Ezea said President Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria whether people like it or not, until the constitution demands him to step aside.

He promised that Enugu Chapter of APC would remain steadfast and gives maximum support to Buhari and APC administration.

He said: “Ndigbo are fighting the Federal Government in the name of agitation and same time looking for presidency. We will only get the presidency in 2023 if we work together with the Federal Government.

“Buhari will remain our president as the constitution demands whether anyone likes it or not. We want him to run for another tenure.”

