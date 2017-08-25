Burkina Faso: Why Burundians Continue to Flee – AllAfrica.com
Burkina Faso: Why Burundians Continue to Flee
AllAfrica.com
Despite government claims that Burundi is safe, refugees say they will only consider returning under three conditions. On 20 July, President Pierre Nkurunziza left Burundi for the first time since his 2015 bid for a third presidential term plunged the …
Burundians still fleeing abuses: report
