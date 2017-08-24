Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Ibrahimovic’s return could affect Lukaku negatively – Merson – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

How Ibrahimovic's return could affect Lukaku negatively – Merson
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United are a better side without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are more likely to win the Premier League without him, Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson has said. Merson also claimed that the Swede's return to Old Trafford, could make Romelu Lukaku “go …
In Henrikh Mkhitaryan have Manchester United finally found the No 10 they have been craving?Telegraph.co.uk
Ten things we have learned from #Zlat10ManUtd.com
Mata tips returning Ibrahimovic to aid Man Utd title challengeGoal.com
Daily Star –Manchester Evening News –Express.co.uk –Independent.ie
all 275 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.