How Ibrahimovic’s return could affect Lukaku negatively – Merson – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
How Ibrahimovic's return could affect Lukaku negatively – Merson
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United are a better side without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are more likely to win the Premier League without him, Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson has said. Merson also claimed that the Swede's return to Old Trafford, could make Romelu Lukaku “go …
In Henrikh Mkhitaryan have Manchester United finally found the No 10 they have been craving?
Ten things we have learned from #Zlat10
Mata tips returning Ibrahimovic to aid Man Utd title challenge
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!