Can Somebody Tell Trump To Stop Retweeting All These Dumbass Memes?

That above is a silly meme that did the rounds a while ago. We’re using it, though, because Seth isn’t the president of America.

It gets quite tiring taking the piss out of Donald Trump, but can the guy stop dishing out the ammo?

Call me a sucker for punishment, but every now and again I like to take a scroll through his official Twitter account. I did that earlier this morning, and in amongst all the garbage one retweet stands out.

In response to this tweet…

…a chap who goes by the Twitter name CNN IS FAKE NEWS ! ‏ replied with this meme below.

The Donald was so fond of it that he smashed that retweet button with his stubby little fingers:

One more time- just the meme:

Brief sidebar – WRONG, this is the best eclipse:

Now I like a dad joke as much as the next person, but how is this happening?

Also can we take a moment to appreciate the original account that shared the meme. Here’s what we are looking at:

Pretty sure I’m not alone in thinking this guy looks like he might drop something in his date’s drink – ‘Merica.

Relax, it’s just the one meme, Trump is only having fun. Yeah, but what about that CNN video from a while back?

You know the one…

And then there was that one from two weeks back – since deleted, but the screenshots live on:

Considering that a woman had just been run over and murdered in Charlottesville, it wasn’t very well-timed.

The man does his like his trains:

It’s beyond parody at this stage.

Apparently aides in the White House have said that it’s all fine and well when Donnie is stalking around the offices, but once he heads up to his room and flips on Fox News they are powerless to stop him.

This is what you voted for, America (albeit less of you than voted for Hillary), and the rest of us watching on are pretty embarrassed on your behalf.

